Pemex sets up new subsidiary to sell petrochemical products

Mexican state-owned petroleum company Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has created a direct subsidiary to focus on the national marketing activities of oil, gas and petrochemical products.

Pemex’s current corporate finance director Alberto Velázquez García will be in charge of the new subsidiary, which will report directly to the Pemex general directorate.

This will provide the company with exclusive insight into the internal sales of oil, gas and petrochemical products, said Pemex officials in a news release.

"It is relevant to mention that this new subsidiary will not impact a growth in Pemex's budget, since it will be created at costs offset by the current structure of the company's commercial and supply areas," said officials.

"With this proposal, progress is made in the cycle of structural changes that the General Directorate of PEMEX has been implementing in order to strengthen the most important productive company of the State in the country."

Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is looking to roll back the reforms, organized by previous administrations, which allowed for foreign and private investments in the country’s energy sector.

As part of this effort, Lopez Obrador is exploring the revival of Pemex and the state power utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE), reported Reuters.