NA refining’s ‘significant growth’ expected to continue

Refinery

According to Robert Kreider, head of Strategic Management and Development Group, North America (NA) for Trafigura, North America has been efficient at growing its capacity.

"If we look at what's happened in the United States in the past decade, refined product exports have gone from roughly half a million barrels per day (bpd) to 6 million bpd," Kreider said, adding that the period of time since 2010 is "a good context" to help determine the direction NA refining is headed in coming years. "During that period, crude has gone from nominal exports to 2 to 2.5 million barrels and growing."

Kreider estimates the Gulf Coast's refining utilization is "effectively maximum" at about 95 percent.

"That is pretty significant growth over the past decade," Kreider said in a panel discussion titled "North American Refining: Will It Remain an Export Powerhouse?" at CERAWeek by IHS Markit, held recently in Houston. "As crude production has grown, we first filled out our own processing capacity and then exported the crude barrel neat. So yes, North America has been efficient at growing our capacity."

Kreider cited two factors he considers instrumental to that growth.

"One is the deterioration of flat American capacity," he said, referring to lost capacity in Mexico, Venezuela and Brazil. "That has been a huge void for the U.S. to be able to fill."

"The other is we've shut in a lot of single- destination units in the region -- places like St. Croix, Trinidad, Aruba and some of the less-advantaged units," Kreider continued. "If you add all of those up a couple hundred thousand bpd at a time, you get to another 1.5 or 2 bpd."

The past decade has also seen significant improvement in U.S. export logistics for refined products, Kreider said.

"If you were a gasoline trader five years ago loading in a public terminal in the Houston Ship Channel, you would be sitting on it for 15 or 20 days. Today, that's not the case," he said. "Today, you can basically load a ship efficiently, and that's made a big difference in our capacity to get volume out."

Being No. 1 isn't mandatory

Keith Chiasson, executive vice president of Downstream for Cenovus, agrees the current moment "is quite interesting" for North American refining, noting he believes the U.S. is on track to be the largest LNG exporter in the world in the span of the next eight or nine years.

"That's an amazing turnaround through the shale revolution and abundance of crude and associated gas," he said.

Chiasson observed that the abundance of low natural gas prices is a "fairly good strategic advantage that U.S. refineries have."

"Not only do they have access to discount crude and huge access to the Permian; they have access to cheap feedstocks and natural gas," he said, adding that Canada, where Cenovus is based, "has the third-largest oil resource in the world, yet we are currently struggling to get pipeline access to get that crude to market."

Kreider said he believes that in order for the U.S. to continue to grow its export capacity, it isn't necessary for the country to be "No. 1 in the world."

"When we are comparing ourselves to modern, first-class Middle East or Asian refineries, we need to be better than the marginal supplier for the region, and that's absolutely the case," he said.

Kreider said he anticipates exports will continue to grow over the next three to five years by about a 0.25-0.5 percent capacity per year.

Kevin Lindemer, managing director of Downstream Consulting, Energy for IHS Markit, also participated in the session. Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis for Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) for IHS Markit, moderated.

