McDermott announces successful startup of world's largest catalytic dehydrogenation plant

McDermott International, Inc. today announced the recent successful startup of the world's largest catalytic dehydrogenation plant, which is located at Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery Co., Ltd.'s site in Liaoning Province, China, and uses McDermott's Lummus CATOFIN® technology.

This single-train dehydrogenation unit uses CATOFIN catalyst and Heat Generating Material (HGM) from Lummus Technology's catalyst partner, Clariant, to process 500 KTA of propane and 800 KTA of isobutene for the production of propylene and isobutylene. In addition to the technology license, McDermott also provided the process design package, training, and technical support for this plant.

"Lummus CATOFIN technology continues to be the dehydrogenation technology of choice, continually exceeding customer expectations for overall performance," said Leon de Bruyn, Senior Vice President of McDermott's Lummus Technology business. "This technology offers lower capital and operational costs for our customers, combined with unmatched reliability and optimization."

McDermott's Lummus Technology is a leading licensor of proprietary petrochemicals, refining, gasification and gas processing technologies, and a supplier of proprietary catalysts and related engineering. With a heritage spanning more than 100 years, encompassing approximately 3,100 patents and patent applications, Lummus Technology provides one of the industry's most diversified technology portfolios to the hydrocarbon processing sector.