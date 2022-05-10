Mass transfer equipment company expands Houston facility

Sulzer's commitment to better serving its current and future customers is what drives the company's actions.

In 2021, Sulzer began the process of relocating its manufacturing facility for replacement mass transfer equipment to its location in Humble, Texas, northeast of Houston. Sulzer has maintained a major presence in Houston since 1998. The Humble facility already houses the Sulzer Tower Field Service division and the U.S. Sales Office for Chemtech.

The proximity of Sulzer's dedicated replacement shop to many of its key customers throughout the Gulf Coast facilitates reduced delivery times and the ability to quickly provide customers with replacement trays, structured packing and internals. Sulzer's investment in this facility will expand its capabilities to provide a wide range of products and services. In addition, to mitigate the impact of delays relating to global logistical issues, Sulzer has increased its inventory of random packing, hardware and raw materials.

The relocation included transferring many of Sulzer's key manufacturing employees from its Tulsa, Oklahoma, facility to ensure continuity in product and process knowledge. Additionally, the company has invested in new, industry-leading equipment and employee training to further improve on the exemplary safety and quality that is synonymous with the name "Sulzer."

The Humble location will also be able to conduct liquid distributor flow testing for nearly every size of distributor in the install base. Customers will be able to witness and monitor testing by request and as needed to ensure Sulzer's distributors meet the specified design requirements prior to installation.

Sulzer Chemtech offers a wide range of repair, maintenance, revamp and upgrade services for mass transfer equipment. Facilities can rely on the company to give new life to key units, such as fractionation columns, boilers and heat exchangers. As a leading global full-service provider of separation and mixing technologies, Sulzer can optimize processes to increase the productivity and uptime of entire plants.

For more information, visit www.sulzer.com or call (281) 540-2555.