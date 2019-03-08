U.S. chemical production ends 2018 on high note

Refinery

According to the American Chemistry Council (ACC), the U.S. Chemical Production Regional Index (CPRI) rose by 0.6 percent in December, following a 0.3-percent gain in November and a 0.4-percent decline in October. During December, chemical output rose across all regions, with the largest gains in the Ohio Valley and Southeast regions.

Chemical production was mixed over the three-month period. There were gains in the production three-month moving average output trend in plastic resins, organic chemicals, synthetic rubber, coatings, adhesives, pesticides, other specialty chemicals, consumer products and manufactured fibers. These gains were offset by declines in the output of fertilizers, inorganic chemicals, and synthetic dyes and pigments.

Nearly all manufactured goods are produced using chemistry in some form or another. Thus, manufacturing activity is an important indicator for chemical production. On a three-month moving average basis, manufacturing activity rose by 0.3 percent in December, following a 0.1-percent gain in November. Output expanded in several chemistry-intensive manufacturing industries, including aerospace, machinery, fabricated metal products, semiconductors, petroleum refining, iron and steel products, foundries, oil and gas extraction, and plastic products.

Compared with December 2017, U.S. chemical production rose 2.5 percent on a year-over-year basis. Chemical production was higher than the previous year in all regions, with the largest gains in the Gulf Coast.

A $526 billion enterprise, the chemistry industry is one of the largest industries in the U.S. The manufacturing sector is the largest consumer of chemical products, and 96 percent of manufactured goods are touched by chemistry. The U.S. CPRI was developed to track chemical production activity in seven regions of the U.S.

