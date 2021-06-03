Marathon's Los Angeles refinery recognized for community partnership and investment

Marathon's Los Angeles refinery has been honored for a level of community investment that sets it apart from hundreds of companies in the surrounding region. The Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce recently named the refinery its Corporate Citizen of the Year based on the facility’s employee volunteerism and financial assistance to charitable causes over the past five years.

“This award reflects our long tradition of involvement in the community,” said Los Angeles Refinery Vice President Brad Levi. “We go beyond corporate donations to encourage our employees and contractors to become agents for change and to give of themselves.”

The refinery’s stakeholder engagement addresses a variety of needs, such as:

Funding science, technology, engineering and mathematics education at local schools and museums

Assisting environmental and sustainability awareness programs

Supporting first responders

Partnering with organizations that help the community’s most vulnerable residents

For 2019-2020, the refinery’s community investments amounted to approximately $2 million, and employees recorded almost 1,700 volunteer hours.

“Whether serving on the board of a local organization or spending a day helping to beautify a local elementary school, we challenge our people to make a difference in the lives of others,” Levi said.

The Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has more than 770 member businesses. This is the first time the Los Angeles refinery has received the Corporate Citizen of the Year award, which was launched in 2007.