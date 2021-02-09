LyondellBasell collaborates on first paving project using recycled plastic

Both LyondellBasell and Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) have goals to bring solutions to global challenges, such as helping eliminate and reducing plastic waste. Recently, both organizations came together on a project that has turned the equivalent of 71,000 plastic retail bags into the paving material of a repaved parking lot at the Cincinnati Technology Center in Ohio. This 2,885 square yard lot was made up of over 4,000 pounds of plastic waste and was the first installation of the New End Market Opportunities (NEMO) for Film Asphalt Project.

The NEMO Recycled PE project was launched in 2017 in Washington state and aims to better understand the different streams of polyethylene films and identify end-market opportunities for recycled films. The NEMO Asphalt Working Group initiated research on the use of recycled polyethylene (rPE) film blends in asphalt. With a focus on extending the life of plastic waste, this research project if successful, could be used in paving an even larger parking lot using 20,000 pounds of rPE or the equivalent of 1.5 million plastic grocery bags.

“Through this unique project, the LyondellBasell team demonstrates how all plastic can and should be used to its highest potential,” said PLASTICS’ President and CEO Tony Radoszewski.

The Cincinnati Technology center assists customers in meeting their business and sustainability goals by developing the most efficient and effective polymer materials required for product performance. LyondellBasell partnered with Colas Solutions, the National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT), and Barrett Paving Materials Inc., to bring the project to life.

“LyondellBasell is taking a leadership position in sustainability, and this is one step of many that affirms our commitment in playing an active role,” said Chuck Holland, Site Manager of the Cincinnati Technology Center.

By investing in projects like the NEMO Recycled PE Project, LyondellBasell is demonstrating its commitment to helping end plastic waste in the environment.