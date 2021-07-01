Low-cycle fatigue damage in delayed coking units

In the refining industry, many pressure vessels are vertically oriented and supported by skirts.

The pressure vessel and support skirt are typically designed according to ASME Section VIII Division I or Division II rules. In most cases, the pressure vessel and support skirt are designed to operate under steady-state conditions where cyclic stresses are nonexistent and temporary stresses such as unit start-ups and shutdowns are not considered. Advanced engineering utilized for the repair of delayed coking unit vessels differs from conventional approaches because these approaches were not optimized to operate in a high-fatigue environment.

The delayed coking process is cyclical and typically begins with one drum of a pair being pre-heated from ambient temperature to around 250-350 degrees Fahrenheit via steam injection, followed by feeding the drums with residual oil at approximately 750-850 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, additional steam injections take place to promote the thermal cracking process. Lastly, water is injected to cool and aid in solidification of the coke product. The drums are then hydrocut and de-headed to unload the coke product into storage areas. Cycle times for the coking process can vary greatly from nine hours to 36 hours and begin again in the adjacent drum. Shorter cycle times result in increased stresses due to the accelerations in heating and quenching. Shorter cycles are attractive to operators because drum productivity can be increased significantly. Managing cycle length and process control are key contributors to managing the operating life of a coker vessel.

Due to the batch process, vessel design and reduced cycle times, coke drums experience substantial stress at the skirt-to-shell attachment, among other locations. To initially address the problem, slots and keyholes were installed to reduce the local stiffness with only modest improvement to the life and performance of the skirt attachment.

Recently, there have been advancements to slot and keyhole designs to redistribute and lower the stresses resulting from thermal- mechanical loading as well as improve resistance to cracking due to thermal-mechanical stresses. API survey data highlights the issue of stress concentrations accelerating low-cycle fatigue cracking. The thermal stresses not only affect the skirtto- shell attachment welds, but can also cause bulging, construction seam cracking, and other shell deformations propagating localized cracking. Historically, the most common repair method has been local crack repair using the shielded metal arc welding (SMAW) process. For conventional refinery pressure vessels, this can be a successful approach, but in a low-cycle fatigue environment, this approach has shown to be susceptible to failure, driven by shortcomings in the welding process. The SMAW process can pass all the conventional NDE techniques, but the deposit is very nonhomogeneous in structure, and these variations in structure eventually incubate cracks that rapidly grow in the fatigue environment.

The technique of excavating cracks and rewelding also creates challenges. When you excavate a crack, it results in a void that needs to be filled in. The SMAW process (when in the hands of an excellent welder) can provide mechanical properties that are repeatable through the whole deposit. Discontinuities due to welder skill can lead to inconsistent and high hardnesses throughout the welded repair deposit, which lead to crack initiation and propagation due to the high-fatigue environment.

Welding processes such as the machine hot pulse GTAW process provide weld deposits with superior volumetric and mechanical properties as compared to SMAW, gas metal arc welding and flux cored arc welding. The mechanical properties achieved improve ductility, making the completed weld repair less susceptible to fracture under low-cycle fatigue conditions. Machine hot pulse GTAW welding technology combines unparalleled deposition rates with superior weld puddle control, thus delivering the highest weld quality with far less personnel risk in the congested work areas of cokers. The demonstrated weld quality, increased production rate and reduced risk of failure provide coke drum owners superior alternatives to the currently used conventional methods.