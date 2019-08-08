Linde starts up gas-production plant at Evonik Methionine Complex

Linde announced today it has started up a new gas production facility supplying methane, hydrogen and carbon dioxide to Evonik Industries' second world-scale methionine complex on Jurong Island in Singapore. The new plant complements an existing facility which has been supplying these gases to Evonik's first methionine complex in Singapore since 2014.

The new, integrated facility incorporates Linde's advanced technologies which increase plant efficiency, reliability and environmental sustainability. This plant adds to Linde's footprint in Jurong Island, ensuring it is well-positioned to be the preferred industrial gas supplier to Singapore's dominant petrochemical hub.

Sanjiv Lamba, Executive Vice President, CEO, Linde Asia-Pacific, said, "Over the last several years, the strategic partnership between Linde and Evonik has continued to strengthen given our long-standing reliability and focus on productivity and sustainability. We are proud that Evonik chose to recognize Linde's superior technology offerings and operational capabilities by extending our existing relationship in line with their own growth."

Peter Meinshausen, President, Evonik Asia Pacific South, said, "The completion and startup of Linde's second integrated facility with Evonik in Singapore is yet another milestone in our long-term, successful collaboration. Linde already has a strong track record of delivering a reliable supply to our existing complex in Singapore, and several other facilities around the world. This, combined with Linde's technology and engineering capabilities, gives us great confidence in expanding our strategic partnership and we look forward to continuing this for years to come."

Evonik's Methionine complexes produce DL-methionine, an essential amino acid. As a feed additive, it contributes to the efficient, healthy and environmentally friendly nutrition of livestock, particularly poultry and swine. This makes it an important component of ensuring a sustainable animal protein supply for the world's growing population.