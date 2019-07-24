Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company to expand Al-Zour Refinery with Honeywell Technology

Honeywell announced today that Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) has awarded reconfiguration of refining and petrochemicals sections of its Al-Zour refinery to Honeywell UOP. The newly designed complex will increase the plant's output capacity of fuels and petrochemicals.

Honeywell UOP will revise the configuration and capacity of the refinery's gasoline production facilities. In addition, Honeywell UOP will supply technology licenses, design services, key equipment, and state-of-the-art catalysts and adsorbents to produce clean-burning fuels, paraxylene, propylene and other petrochemicals.

"When completed, this will be the largest integrated refinery and petrochemicals plant ever constructed in Kuwait," said Bryan Glover, vice president and general manager, Petrochemicals & Refining Technologies at Honeywell UOP. "In addition to aromatics and propylene, the Euro-V fuels it will produce will be the cornerstone of Kuwait's clean fuels initiative."

The refinery's gasoline section will include a world-scale 98,000 barrels per day (bpd) RFCC complex for production of propylene, gasoline, and petrochemical aromatics, and a UOP Selectfining™ unit to produce low-sulfur gasoline blending components. Two UOP Merox™ units will be used to treat propane for propylene production, and isobutane to make clean-fuels blending components. Also included is an 11,800-bpd Butamer™ unit to convert normal butane to isobutane.

The petrochemicals section includes an aromatics complex that will produce 1.4 million metric tons per year of paraxylene. It will use the latest generation LD Parex™ aromatics technology, including the Sulfolane™, Isomar™ and Tatoray™ processes. The CCR Platforming™ unit and naphtha hydrotreater have been expanded to meet the needs of the larger gasoline and aromatics complexes.

Honeywell UOP is a leading licensor of process technology for the production of aromatics. As of last year, Honeywell UOP licensed more than 100 complexes and more than 700 individual process units for the production of aromatics, including more than 300 CCR Platforming process units, 158 Sulfolane units, 80 Isomar units, 58 Tatoray units, 100 Parex units worldwide.

Over the last 50 years, Honeywell has delivered more than 2,300 projects for more than 165 customers in Kuwait. Honeywell is the first company to build "Made in Kuwait" solutions to power digital transformation across the country's growing oil, gas and petrochemical sectors.

The recently launched Honeywell Customer Solutions Center, located in Mina Abdullah, enables product assembly, customer testing and acceptance to be consolidated under one roof, making it easier and faster for customers to deploy new technologies. Prior to that, the company launched the Honeywell Automation College, which delivers global training capabilities locally through more than 300 courses specifically designed to address the requirements of Kuwait's power and water, oil and gas, and automation industries.