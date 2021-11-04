Join the KIS family and run your own business

We believe in hiring teammates who are good at what they do and letting them do it.

So often companies are structured top-heavy, with decisions made at the highest levels and approvals slowing down reaction time. This can be a frustrating environment for high-performing employees who know what the right decision is, but are not trusted or valued enough to be given the authority to make that decision themselves. At Knight Industrial Services (KIS), we believe in autonomy — in decisions being made by the people doing the work.

At KIS, we have a very solid structure that provides consistency across our organization and builds a framework that we make decisions within. This structure is further defined by our core processes, values and performance metrics. Any decision made within this framework does not need approval. We trust the people doing the work to make the right decisions, and we give them all a voice to raise issues and concerns they see within their business units and across KIS.

Our core processes are less like procedures and more like guidelines to operate within. They do not dictate what decisions to make on a day-to-day basis, but rather, support our teammates to help them be successful, navigate our system and provide consistent results. If procedures are the sentences in a novel, our processes are the table of contents. They guide instead of instruct and support instead of imprison. They allow freedom for our teammates to use their expertise in what they do without waiting for approval or being told what decision to make from those who may be disconnected from the reality of what happens in the field.

We are a values-centric organization. We promote a team-oriented environment. We do what we say and admit when we are wrong, in order to find the solution and not focus on blame. We collaborate and support each other for the betterment of KIS, not us as individuals. We require integrity by being professional, consistent and respectful at all times. We encourage transparency by communicating the truth openly and honestly not only to each other, but to our vendors and customers as well. We praise being vulnerable enough to admit when we need help or don't know the answer. We also operate under the premise that it is OK to change your mind when new information is presented; adaptability is key to survival.

We use performance metrics not to criticize, but to pinpoint where our support team (our corporate team) needs to provide resources to support field operations. Our metrics push and motivate teammates to a higher level of achievement and success. Our metrics also eliminate office politics; you cannot hide from the numbers. Focusing on these metrics drives results and provides accountability across KIS.

This is our system and framework, and it is all kept in check with our incentive program, which operates similarly to a profit share. Because it has no ceiling, it allows our team members to earn their fair share for their contributions. The more the company makes, the more our team makes. It is that simple, and it is in writing. We do what we say.

If you are a high-performing, experienced operations manager, have your own customer base and fit our core values, we would love to have you on our team. Apply online for an operations manager position.

For more information and to apply online, visit www.knightis.com or call (281) 421-5049.