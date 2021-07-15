Haldor Topsoe to build catalyst plant in Pasadena, Texas to meet increasing demand for refining catalysts

Haldor Topsoe will build a 15,000 ton per year hydroprocessing catalyst plant at the company’s existing Bayport production site in Pasadena, Texas.

The plant will increase production capacity of Topsoe’s TK catalyst family to meet increasing demand, both in traditional refining and for use with Topsoe’s HydroFlex™ technology for production of renewable diesel and jet fuel, the company said in a statement.

“This is a huge win for the region and the new TK hydroprocessing catalyst manufacturing plant should be viewed as critical infrastructure to support the world's largest petrochemical complex," said Economic Alliance Houston Port Region President and CEO Chad Burke.

"Its production will meet a growing global market demand coinciding with decades of unprecedented capital investment that has taken advantage of North America’s abundant low-cost and clean burning natural gas. With a 7-to-1 indirect job creation of high-paying careers, it is the type of project that further strengthens our economy in the Houston Port Region,” Burke added.

Topsoe's Chief Commercial Officer Amy Hebert said the company is proud to be a member of the innovative and expanding business community in Harris County. Haldor Topsoe has had a long-standing presence in Bayport where the plant has been in operation for more than 50 years.

"With this expansion, our operations here are secured for years to come, and the area will benefit from new jobs directly at the facility, as well as more business for our local service providers,” said Hebert.

“I am always looking for opportunities that strengthen our local economy and that also get people working in good-paying jobs. I am proud of this partnership between Harris County and Haldor Topsoe to build a new facility in the Pasadena-area of Precinct 2” said Adrian Garcia, Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner. “This project is the first under our newly adopted Economic Development Guidelines. We are also always supportive of new innovative methods of cleaner energy production, so this project satisfies a number of my goals for industry that decides to make its home in Precinct 2,” he added.

"Today’s exciting announcement from Haldor Topsoe to expand operations in Bayport with a new TK hydroprocessing catalyst plant serves as another prime example of the region’s leadership in the global energy transition to a low-carbon world. Houston has the expertise and built infrastructure necessary to produce and transport Haldor Topsoe’s hydroprocessing catalyst to customers in the U.S. and globally. We thank Haldor Topsoe for their continued investment in the Houston region," said Susan Davenport, chief economic development officer of the Greater Houston Partnership.