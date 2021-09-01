GSCS performs craft services successfully for Shell

Shell Pennsylvania Chemicals is currently building a major petrochemicals plant near Pittsburgh, consisting of an ethylene cracker with a polyethylene derivatives unit. Shell has completed the site's early works program and is now in the main construction phase.

Shell Pennsylvania Chemicals is currently building a major petrochemicals plant near Pittsburgh, consisting of an ethylene cracker with a polyethylene derivatives unit.

GSCS, Bartlett Group's union division, has been providing craft workers and supervision to help construct the petrochemicals plant for Shell. GSCS has been performing scaffolding, insulation, fireproofing, painting and refractory services. GSCS has also been performing mechanical and ironworker services by rope access.

Under the direction of GSCS Vice President Chris Fannin, GSCS has had more than 600 personnel on-site who have worked more than 2 million man-hours without a recordable incident over the past three years.

"Chris and his team have been able to deliver an unparalleled execution on the project with world-class safety, quality and performance," said Bartlett Group Senior Vice President Mark Estep. "Both Shell and Bechtel have been great business partners for the Bartlett Group over the years, and I look forward to future endeavors with these two organizations as we navigate the volatile markets ahead."

Bechtel Energy, the EPC firm over the project, and GSCS have been working closely to ensure all work is performed safely and meets Shell's expectations. With more than 16,000 tons of scaffolding on-site and 8,000 total personnel, Shell has announced the project is expected to be completed sometime next year.

The plant will use low-cost ethane from shale gas producers in the Marcellus and Utica basins to produce 1.6 million metric tons of polyethylene each year. The facility is being built on the banks of the Ohio River in Potter Township, Beaver County, about 30 miles northwest of Pittsburgh.

About GSCS

GSCS is a full-service union shop, providing scaffold, paint, insulation and abatement services, as well as specialty turnaround mechanical services to the petrochemical, power, and oil and gas industries. GSCS has developed a strong following of loyal customers within these industries.

"Our model is simple," Estep said. "We combine the finest products available with quality union labor and an effective management team to meet or exceed the objectives of our customers. GSCS has been able to dramatically reduce overall project costs while improving safety and increasing overall productivity."

According to Estep, if you are looking for guaranteed quality, professional coatings and other craft services, look no further than GSCS.

"Meeting industry's soft craft demands is what makes GSCS a true leader," Fannin added. "We have combined our superior scaffold services with insulation services to deliver savings to your bottom line. When you also need safe, reliable and cost-effective fireproofing services, you can rely on GSCS. And our project team has been trusted for decades in critical path project work for FCC, coker, crude, hydrocracker and power plant units."

For more information, visit www.bartlettgrp.com, or contact Bartlett Group's executive team at sales@bartlett.group or (855) 804-4443.