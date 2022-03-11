Get In front of key decision makers with BIC Magazine

For more than 35 years, well-crafted editorial and advertisements in Business & Industry Connection (BIC) Magazine have resulted in top-of-mind awareness, positive publicity, education for industrial owners and quality leads.

Distributed to process-industry management and executives nationwide, with a readership of nearly 100,000, BIC Magazine is a way for members to expand client scope.

Whether a company's niche is safety, manufacturing, environmental or maintenance, service providers find value through a partnership with BIC Magazine. BIC Alliance partners also enjoy a wide range of benefits, including an unparalleled database from which to glean new prospects and a comprehensive array of value-added services designed to help them get the best results from their marketing campaigns.

IMPACT has experienced very positive results through its campaign with BIC. According to IMPACT CEO Kevin Hilton, IMPACT's partnership with BIC Alliance has proven invaluable in connecting with prospective clients.

"I have been reading BIC Magazine for years, long before I assumed my current role," Hilton said. "I recognize BIC to be the voice of the industry in the Gulf Coast region. BIC has opened the door to many new relationships that would have been nearly impossible to attain. It is a great way to reach industrial users in the region."

Another BIC success story is that of LiquidFrameworks, A ServiceMax Company.

"We're very specialized in this industry, and BIC is a great way to provide our audience with more information about how we can help them streamline operations from the field to the back office," said Emily Rhodes, director of marketing for LiquidFrameworks, A ServiceMax Company. "We've been pleased with the ability to not only gain exposure via advertisements, but also the ability to share thought leadership pieces and company announcements with BIC's audience.

"Our relationship with BIC reinforces our domain expertise in the industrial services market. Our solution is tailored to these companies, which makes us a preferred vendor, versus more generic solutions. BIC solidifies our dedication to this market.

"BIC has been a great partner. Their staff is easy to work with and always willing to ensure we're seeing value in our marketing dollars."

For more information on IMPACT, visit www.impact-net.org or call (202) 393-1147.

For more information on LiquidFrameworks, visit www.liquidframeworks.com or call (713) 552-9250.

For more information on BIC Alliance, contact Thomas Brinsko or Jeremy Osterberger at (281) 538-9996, or visit BICMagazine.com.