Flowserve to provide equipment for osmosis desalination projects

Flowserve Corporation, a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, announced that it recently signed agreements to provide the main pumps for two large sea water reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plants, Taweelah and Rabigh-3. Once completed, the Taweelah plant, located just outside of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), will be the largest SWRO project in the world and have the capacity to process 909,200 cubic meters of water per day (m3/day). The new Rabigh-3 facility will serve the Jeddah and Mecca areas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and will have an initial capacity of 600,000 m3/day.

Flowserve will provide more than 135 pumps, including key products such as High Pressure (HP) pumps, HP and ERD boosters and second pass HP pumps to the Rabigh-3 and Taweelah projects. In close collaboration with the customer and other stakeholders, Flowserve has provided a pump solution that is well positioned to meet performance expectations throughout all services.