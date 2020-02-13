News Update: Downstream

SNF invests $375 million to expand Iberville site in Louisiana

SNF Holding Co. is investing $375 million to expand its water-treatment and water-conditioning polymer production plant near Plaquemine, Louisiana.

With the investment, the company will retain 390 existing jobs and add 150 positions with an average annual salary of $87,300, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates that upon full employment, the project will support 1,400 direct and indirect jobs in Iberville Parish and the broader Capital Region.

At its Plaquemine facility, SNF produces acrylamide monomer and polyacrylamide powders and emulsions. Polyacrylamides are water-soluble polymers commonly used in removing impurities from water and in wastewater treatment applications.

With the expansion, the company will add additional polyacrylamide powder and emulsion lines, one additional acrylamide monomer production line and new purification equipment, along with infrastructure and logistics capabilities to support the increased manufacturing capacity at the site.

For more information, visit www.opportunitylouisiana.com or www.snf.us.

LyondellBasell Gulf Coast plant surpasses 20-percent completion

Construction on LyondellBasell's propylene oxide (PO) and tertiary butyl alcohol (TBA) plant has surpassed 20-percent completion, with work shifting from foundation and infrastructure construction to vertical assembly. A key milestone of the project's progress was marked by the recent delivery of a 25-story-tall, 601-ton distillation tower, which will be the tallest piece of equipment to be installed. Once in operation, the PO/ TBA plant will produce 1 billion pounds of PO and 2.2 billion pounds of TBA annually.

According to the Greater Houston Partnership, the $2.4 billion PO/TBA project is estimated to generate more than $450 million in tax benefits over a 10-year period, more than 2,200 construction jobs at the peak of construction and 160 permanent positions.

"We remain on track to bring our largest PO/TBA facility in the world online in 2021," said Dan Coombs, executive vice president for Global Manufacturing, Projects and Refining.

For more information, visit www.lyb.com/potba or www.houston.org.

BASF's Freeport site honored by ACC

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) has awarded BASF's polyalcohols production unit in Freeport, Texas, with the Responsible Care® Facility Safety Award. The award highlights significant achievements in employee health and safety performance.

The polyalcohols unit is part of BASF's Intermediates division, producing 1,6-Hexanediol (HDO), neopentylglycol (NEOL/NPG), epsilon-caprolactone (CLO) and polycaprolactone (Capromer®). HDO, NEOL, CLO and Capromer are used in a wide array of products found in the coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers and plastics markets.

This is the second consecutive year the Freeport site has received this award.

For more information, visit www.basf.com or call (973) 245-6000.

INEOS, Agilyx advance chemical recycling plant in Illinois

INEOS Styrolution and Agilyx are advancing the development of a polystyrene (PS) chemical recycling facility in Channahon, Illinois.

The facility will be capable of processing up to 100 tons per day of post-consumer polystyrene and converting it into a styrene product that will go into the manufacturing of new polystyrene products. The next phase of the project advances the engineering and design of the facility.

"This is an incredibly exciting time to be in this industry," said INEOS Styrolution Americas' Standard Products Vice President Ricardo Cuetos. "A benefit of chemical recycling is there is no degradation over multiple cycles; the polymers can continue to create new products over and over again of the same purity and performance of virgin polystyrene. This plant will dramatically increase recycling rates in the greater Chicago area, dispelling the myth that polystyrene can't be recycled."

For more information, visit www.ineos-styrolution.com or call (815)423-5541.