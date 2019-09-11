ExxonMobil expands Mobil Serv℠ program

Engineer in the factory Engineer in the factory

ExxonMobil will expand its Mobil Serv℠ integrated lubrication services (ILS) program to provide a holistic maintenance solution for industrial operators in North America. Together with maintenance services provider Reliable Industrial Group (RIG), the Mobil Serv ILS program will be an industrial end-to-end solution for all plant commissioning, reliability and integrated service needs.

By utilizing RIG’s largest fleet of pre-commissioning and reliability service equipment in North America, the Mobil Serv | RIG team will be able to provide operators with end-to-end support for a range of services across a plant’s entire lifecycle, including vibration analysis and various flushing, oil-related preventative maintenance and pre-commissioning services. Most providers specialize in only one of these service categories.

Most importantly, this program goes beyond simple service execution. Through the Mobil Serv | RIG team’s lubrication and machine systems performance expertise – as well as services such as Mobil Serv Lubricant Analysis, energy efficiency testing and on-site inspections – operators will have better access to critical data and insights about their operations and can work with the team’s experts to build tailored lubrication strategies that help achieve their business ambitions. For larger operators, Mobil Serv | RIG will also be able to embed certified and well-trained technicians on-site at the customer’s location to help with daily program management and execution.

“In today’s increasingly complex operating environment, companies want partners who can be available on-demand and can serve all their needs,” said Matt Dinslage, ExxonMobil’s brand and strategy advisor for Mobil Serv in North America. “Our new relationship with RIG enhances our already strong field presence and ensures we can help customers build and execute maintenance solutions that help them achieve their productivity and sustainability ambitions.”

The enhanced Mobil Serv ILS program also includes training and consultative services to help operators navigate technology and workforce challenges related to the accelerating pace of technological change and the emergence of a new generation of workers.

The Mobil Serv | RIG team leverages decades of experience from around the world to help customers better interpret machine insights on their own. The team can also provide regular training to help younger generations of engineers learn quickly and help more experienced engineers take full advantage of today’s most advanced technologies.

“Cutting-edge manufacturing technologies – as exciting as they are – can’t help a business if its maintenance team doesn’t fully unlock its capabilities,” said Jason Bandy, president of RIG. “One of the most exciting outcomes of our relationship with the Mobil Serv team is that we will deliver insights and services to customers across the region while also working hand-in-hand with customers to train their teams to make some of these decisions themselves – helping improve the long-term success of their businesses.”

The enhanced Mobil Serv ILS program is available to industrial operators of all sizes across the United States, Canada and Mexico.