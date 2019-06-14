Eastman expands DEHA capacity at St. Gabriel, LA site

Eastman Chemical Corporate Office

Eastman Chemical Company has completed a de-bottlenecking of its Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) unit in St. Gabriel, LA. The debottlenecking has resulted in a 15 to 20 percent increase in capacity.

“With growth in demand for DEHA, our lead times had increased significantly,” commented Kyle Irion, U.S. product manager for Eastman’s Care Chemicals business unit, which is part of its Additives & Functional Products operating segment. Irion continued, “We take pride in our reliability and good customer service. This capacity increase will help us meet the growing needs of our customers.”

Eastman is the only producer of DEHA in the Western Hemisphere and has been producing DEHA for well over 40 years. DEHA is used primarily in water treatment and in the production of various polymers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR).