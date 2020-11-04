CVR Energy plans renewable diesel project in Kansas

Photo courtesy CVR Energy Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing industries through its holdings in two limited partnerships, CVR Refining, LP and CVR Partners, LP.

CVR Energy Inc. plans to pursue a renewable diesel project at its 132,000 barrel per day (bpd) Coffeyville, Kansas, refinery if succeeds in producing the fuel at its Wynnewood, Oklahoma, plant, the refiner said to Reuters.

CVR said it has excess hydrogen capacity and a high-pressure hydrotreater at Coffeyville that could be repurposed for renewable diesel production, pending approvals.

CVR is converting a hydrocracker at Wynnewood to allow for the production of renewable diesel, which could receive feedstock as early as May 2021, and begin processing by the following July, the company said.

Crude processing at the plant will decrease from 75,000 bpd to between 55,000 and 59,000 bpd.

“If market conditions change materially, then we would have the option to return the unit to hydrocarbon service fairly easily at minimum cost,” CVR Chief Executive David Lamp said on an earnings call with investors.

If refining margins remain weak, the refiner plans to install a pretreatment unit at Wynnewood to process lower carbon-intensity feedstocks like inedible corn oil, animal fats and used cooking oil.

Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Richard Chang