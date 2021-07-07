Custom distillation refinery continues retrofitting

Founded in 1972, Chemical Process and Production Inc. (CP&P) is a small refinery specializing in custom distillation with coproduct and biproduct streams.

Greg Ploss, plant manager at Chemical Process and Production Inc. (CP&P).

CP&P's service orientation and professional expertise allow it to meet and exceed customer expectations. Located at 15133 Linda Lane in Santa Fe, Texas, CP&P combines small town values with big city performance. CP&P's equipment, procedures and the quality of care its seasoned professionals put into each product provide customers with top-performing streams. The company enjoys a stellar reputation with environmental agencies and has recently created a top-notch R&D capability. One visit to its plant will convince you CP&P has the most effective, state-of-the art solutions for your custom distillation challenges.

"We do toll processing, so if a company has a product with components A, B and C, they just want component B out of that. We can separate out A and C and give them back B," explained Plant Manager Greg Ploss. "It might already be a good product in itself, but if you want something very specific out of it, we can help."

Excellence in safety, selectivity

When it comes to safety, Ploss said the last recordable injury at CP&P occurred beyond the scope of recent memory. "I can't tell you the last recordable injury we had here at the plant," he said. "We've been recordable-free for at least 10-15 years."

CP&P's customer base includes the "the majors in the refining industry," so safety and selectivity in the work the plant takes on are key to its success. And though the company does have competitors, Ploss is confident his team's work sets them apart.

"Most of the big majors you could name, we either are working with them now or have worked with them in the past," he said. "There are companies that do similar work to us, but we do it a lot better. What gives us a leg up is that we are very selective in what we do. So when we tell you we can do a project, we do it extremely well. If I don't know we can succeed, we just don't do it.

"When you're selective about the jobs you take, it actually increases your demand. People want to work with us because they know that when I say we can do something, we really can."

Another advantage CP&P offers is the agility its small size allows for. "Since we're small, when we deal with a customer, decisions are made really quickly," Ploss explained. "Once we see that we can do a project, we can make decisions on the spot about whether we're going to move forward or not. We don't have to go to committees or boardrooms; we make the call right here, so the overall lead time is a lot faster."

Retrofitting and expansion

Over the past few years, CP&P has retrofitted and refurbished its plant to the tune of over $4 million, with more improvements on the horizon. "We've done infrastructure improvements, we have new equipment - the plant is 49 years old and looks brand new," Ploss stated. "It's impressive."

Another expansion at the plant will occur in the next few years, when a new unit will be constructed on-site. "Part of what we're doing right now is prepping the infrastructure for that expansion," said Ploss. "We're building a new motor control center to service that new unit, and we've already placed it in the spot where we will build the new unit right next to it, so that will be exciting."

The plant also plans to add a shipping control room with a new laboratory and additional office space by 2022.

"If we keep going the way we are now, in our little corner of the energy sector right now, I see nowhere for us to go but up," Ploss stated.

For more information or potential client inquiries, visit www.chemicalprocess.us, call (409) 925-1676 or email Christopher Ploss at cploss@chemicalprocess.us.