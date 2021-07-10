Combating the ‘carbon negatives’

There is a trend in the petroleum and petrochemical refining industry over the past five years or so of an ever-increasing percentage of carbon being found within alumina and silica-alumina precious metals (PM) catalysts sent in for reclaim. Some of the material arriving is over 40 percent carbon.

This is most likely due to a combination of less and less in-situ pre-reclaim burning, longer process run times or more difficult feedstocks. The decision to delay maintenance and turnarounds during the COVID-19 crisis has been quite common, but this high-carbon issue predates the pandemic. Because the issues of feedstock choice and the analysis of run-time lengths are becoming far more technically motivated decisions, it is important to focus on the bottom line: the removal of the carbon.

Case studies show that in-situ burn costs average around $4 per pound, and suffice to say that precious metals reclaimers charge much less. This front-end view gives the impression that outsourcing carbon removal offers cost savings, as it allows a refinery to return to production faster.

The 'carbon negatives'

One "carbon negative" is the increased wait time for final PM return:

Catalysts that are received clean -- with carbon, benzene, moisture, etc., all within acceptable tolerances -- proceed directly to sampling. The typical settlement time for relatively clean materials is three to four months.

When kilning is required, the settlement time is at least twice as long. In some extreme cases, heavily coked catalysts (over 40 percent) require second or third runs through the kilns to reduce the carbon sufficiently. This timeframe includes waiting their turn in line for kilning and the kilning time itself.

For those leasing platinum or palladium, lease rates remain quite elevated and availability of metal in the market is becoming very tight. With leasing costs exceeding $1,000 per day, the perceived carbon mitigation savings evaporate quickly.

Another "carbon negative" is the presence of "trapped" PMs:

The platinum group metals (PGM) ounces within the backlog at the kilning pinch-point have been removed from market circulation for the length of the backlog.

Double trouble in the PGM market: The silicon carbide and tungsten added to automotive catalyst recycling has created similar issues. Specialized processing is now necessary, there are only a few places that can mitigate the contaminants, and an untold number of PGM ounces remain trapped in inventories waiting their turn. There appear to be a limited number of possible corrective actions:

The PGM reclaimers could continue to add kiln capacity, but that will not achieve full correction and will likely mean higher pricing. If PGM reclaimers raise their kilning prices to near or the same level as the cost of in-situ pre-reclaim burning, the catalyst users will reevaluate shipping the catalysts dirty.

Catalyst owners must calculate the overall cost of skipping the in-situ burn and start making this process the norm again. Client companies can only realize savings by looking across a number of functional departments and areas of responsibility -- so these types of decisions would have to come from a higher level of management.

