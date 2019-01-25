Citgo Corpus Christi small gasoline unit idled on economics

Citgo

Citgo Petroleum Corp idled the small gasoline-producing unit at its 157,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery this week for economic reasons, sources familiar with plant operations said to Reuters.

The 13,000-bpd FCCU was shut on Monday for “non-operational reasons” the company said in a notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The sources said FCCU was not profitable for the refinery to operate.

Citgo is majority owned by the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, whose refining network operated at reduced rates last year amid lack of spare parts, underinvestment and insufficient flow of light crude to mix with Venezuela’s heavy and extra heavy grades.