China refinery output hits record high in June as demand recovers further

China’s daily crude oil throughput in June surged to the highest level on record, official data showed, as refiners ramped up processing on healthy margins and a recovery in demand for gasoline and diesel, as reported by Reuters.

China processed 57.87 million tonnes of crude oil last month, equivalent to about 14.08 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released on Thursday showed.

This is up from 13.63 million bpd in May and beating the previous record set in December last year.

Throughput for the first half of this year totalled 319.09 million tonnes, or about 12.8 million bpd, up 0.6% from a year earlier.

