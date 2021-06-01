Chevron Phillips Chemical breaks ground on world-scale 1-hexene unit in Old Ocean, Texas

Chevron Phillips Chemical recently broke ground on a new world-scale unit for on-purpose 1-hexene in Old Ocean, Texas, near its Sweeny facility. With a capacity of 266 KTA, the new asset grows the company’s total U.S. 1-hexene capacity to 650 KTA at a time of rising customer demand. 1-hexene is central to manufacturing high-performance plastic products.

The project will harness Chevron Phillips Chemical’s proprietary, on-purpose 1-hexene technology, which produces exceptional purity comonomer grade 1-hexene from ethylene. Construction is expected to commence during the third quarter of 2021, with project startup in 2023, and is expected to involve 600 construction jobs at its peak. Once operational, the project will support more than 50 full-time positions.

“The new unit will provide additional flexibility and production to meet anticipated demand from our growing customer base, while establishing a strong foundation for future growth,” said Mitch Eichelberger, executive vice president of polymers and specialties. “This new asset will also serve as a catalyst to advance the local economy as a source of job creation. We are very proud to be part of this community and look forward to bringing this project to life.”

The new 1-hexene unit in Old Ocean will enjoy significant advantages in infrastructure, feedstock availability and operational expertise. It will also benefit from the latest technology advances to achieve energy and emissions efficiency improvements. Once operational, it will further the company’s position as a leading 1-hexene supplier. Chevron Phillips Chemical already operates the world’s largest on-purpose 1-hexene unit and two full-range alpha-olefin units at its Cedar Bayou plant in Baytown, Texas.