Chemours inaugurates refrigerants facility in Ingleside, Texas

The Chemours Company Ribbon Cutting Celebration

The $300 million production facility will triple Chemours' capacity of Opteon YF, a hydrofluoro olefin-based refrigerant, now used in millions of vehicles and thousands of retail stores around the world. When used in automotive air conditioning, Opteon YF has a global warming potential (GWP) that is 99.9-percent lower than the legacy refrigerant it replaces, helping to reduce greenhouse gases and taking a significant step toward meeting environmental global warming regulations around the world.

"This is a historic moment for our young company, and we're thrilled to increase our production capacity of Opteon to help meet our customers' needs today and in the future," said Chemours President and CEO Mark Vergnano. "We are committed to bringing game-changing, sustainable solutions to the marketplace, including Opteon, and we're proud to manufacture this industry- leading refrigerant right here in the United States, allowing us to create new jobs in our local community."

The European Union, U.S. and Japan have rolled out stricter environmental standards for mobile air conditioning, commercial refrigeration, and residential and commercial air conditioning. As a result of these new regulations and changing consumer preferences, demand in the marketplace has increased for high- performance, more environmentally sustainable refrigerants and blends. Opteon refrigerants have zero ozone depletion potential and very low GWP.

