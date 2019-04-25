BASF to modernize silicate-based specialty chemicals business

Courtesy of BASF The nitric acid plant at the Ludwigshafen site The nitric acid Verbund in Ludwigshafen is at the core of the site. In the course of digitization, tablets have been successfully used here since 2015. This can significantly increase efficiency in key operational processes, such as complex measurement and control test processes and start-up and shut-down processes.Chemist Thomas Maidhof controls the process control actuators on the supply lines by means of a mobile process control system.

BASF is in the modernization of its silica plant at the Düsseldorf-Holthausen site in Germany. The investment is earmarked for the modernization and improvement of existing facilities over the next 10 years.

“We want to continue serving our customers with high-value silicates and support them in their growth through a further improvement in supply security. This investment also helps to meet the rising demand for silicates and strengthens our leadership in Western European markets,” said Soeren Hildebrandt, Senior Vice President, Home Care, I&I and Industrial Formulators Europe, BASF.

The silica plant in Düsseldorf-Holthausen is one of the world's largest. Silicates are produced by fusing sand and soda and have a wide range of applications, including in the manufacture of precipitated silica for use in tire making, as thickeners in mortars and plasters, in foundry molds and mineral paints, as surface sealants in the construction industry, in detergents and cleaning agents, for material impregnation and in fire retardant applications.