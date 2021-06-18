BASF advances chemical recycling program with UL validation

BASF’s Ultramid® Ccycled™ polymers, manufactured in Freeport, Texas, have received validation by Underwriters Laboratories (UL).

Under UL 2809, Environmental Claim Validation Procedure (ECVP), Ultramid Ccycled grades, using multiple pre-and post-consumer waste streams, are available using a mass balance system to meet the recycled content criteria. These grades have the same properties as their conventional equivalents, do not require adjustments to traditional processing methods and are sustainable raw material alternatives for applications such as packaging film, carpeting and furniture.

“As a chemical manufacturer, we regularly reassess our product portfolio and processes,” said Chris Witte, Senior Vice President, BASF Freeport Site. “This UL validation demonstrates that by using recycled feedstock, we can manufacture in a more sustainable way.”

BASF is implementing innovative chemical processes that convert some waste streams into new, valuable raw materials. This capability can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fossil feedstock inputs, while the quality and properties of the product remain the same.

“Our new Ultramid Ccycled grades have the same high mechanical strength, stiffness and thermal stability as our traditional grades,” said Randall Hulvey, Business Director, BASF Monomers, North America. “In addition, they will help our customers advance in their sustainability goals.”

This UL validation complements other chemical recycling initiatives BASF is undertaking, such as recycling of foam mattresses and end-of-life tires. For more information, visit: The Mass Balance Approach. For more information on Ultramid Ccycled, visit: BASF's Ultramid Ccycled polymers.

Ultramid is a registered trademark of BASF SE.