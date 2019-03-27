Arkema starts first PEKK production plant in U.S.

Arkema PEKK production plant, Axis, Alabama

Arkema has started up a Kepstan® PEKK (Poly-Ether-Ketone-Ketone) plant at its site near Mobile (Alabama – United States). Inaugurated today, this investment is a new step in Arkema’s ambitious growth strategy in high-performance polymers and advanced materials, the development of which is supported by the Group’s cutting-edge technologies in search of solutions for sustainable development.

This investment, which complements the doubling of Kepstan® PEKK resin capacities in France in 2017, supports the strong demand for carbon fiber reinforced composites and 3D printing.

It confirms Arkema’s wish to strengthen its offering of advanced materials in the most demanding markets such as aeronautics, oil and gas, electronics and automotive, and the Group’s commitment to lightweight materials, which is one of its six innovation platforms for sustainable development.

The Kepstan® PEKK resins range features excellent mechanical, chemical, fire and abrasion resistance. These resins also accommodate a wide range of processing technologies, particularly in the field of 3D printing where they are uniquely suited for powder sintering and filament extrusion processes.

Parts made of Kepstan® reinforced carbon fiber PEKK, replacing metal for structural parts of future generations of aircraft, will provide lightweight materials including faster production cycles in the aeronautics and defense sectors.