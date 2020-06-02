ALTIVIA Acquires KMCO Texas Facility

ALTIVIA Oxide Chemicals, LLC, an affiliate of ALTIVIA Petrochemicals, today announced that it has acquired KMCO and its associated chemical ethoxylation manufacturing assets in Crosby, Texas.

The facilities, located on 160 acres near Houston, include 31 reaction and distillation trains with capacity for Ethylene and Propylene Oxide reactions as well as a broad range of organic reactions including polymerization, neutralization, and condensation. Products include surfactants, lubricant additives, fuel additives, and a variety of ethoxylation and propoxylation based intermediates. Its products service the coatings, automotive, fuels and lubricants, and surfactant industries.

ALTIVIA plans a $25 million process safety and control systems upgrade to the facilities and will start production in two new oxide reactors by the end of this year.

"We have completed a detailed evaluation of these assets and are looking forward to starting production by year end. The reaction chemistries in Crosby are complementary to ALTIVIA's current product offerings and will provide our customers important sourcing options," said ALTIVIA's Chief Executive Officer J. Michael Jusbasche. "The market for oxylation tolling and custom manufacturing services will now have available a state-of-the-art facility in the U.S Gulf Coast."