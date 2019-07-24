Airgas opens liquid carbon dioxide and dry ice facility in Stockton, California

× Expand Airgas, an Air Liquide company, held a ribbon cutting celebration at its new Stockton, Calif., liquid carbon dioxide and dry ice facility on July 16. Shown L to R: Andy Cichocki, Chief Operating Officer –Airgas; Ryan McGinnes, Plant Manager – Airgas Stockton CO2 Plant; Supervisor Tom Patti, San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors; Matt Whitton, Region President – Airgas NCN; Tom Thoman, Senior Vice President – Airgas Merchant Gases; Ian Phillips, President – Airgas Dry Ice; Pascal Vinet, Chief Executive Officer – Airgas; Jay Worley, Division President – Airgas West Division.

Airgas, an Air Liquide company and a leading U.S. supplier of industrial, medical and specialty gases, and related products, announces the grand opening of its new liquid carbon dioxide and dry ice facility in Stockton, California.

The facility, which was engineered to have minimal environmental impact, is a zero runoff/discharge site. Technology at the site will capture and recycle all process and rain water that comes in contact with the equipment. The plant converts gaseous carbon dioxide that would otherwise be discarded as a byproduct of ethanol, manufacturing it into approximately 500 tons of liquid carbon dioxide per day.

Customers can use food and beverage grade carbon dioxide in applications such as brewing, carbonated beverages and winemaking as well as flash freezing and food packaging. The adjoining Airgas Dry Ice facility will convert up to 250 tons per day of liquid carbon dioxide into dry ice, which is used for safe transport in food and agriculture applications and a variety of life science and industrial processes.

To mark its commitment to the greater Stockton community, Airgas announced plans to make a $5,000 donation to a local high school or junior college welding program, in conjunction with the opening of this facility.

Commented Matt Whitton, Region President, Airgas NCN: “The Airgas business model is built on the foundation of local customer service. We stay close to our more than 1 million customers and strive to meet their needs by working collaboratively with them and our partner suppliers to help their companies succeed. We announced our plans to build this facility in March 2018 to have three strategically located CO2 plants in Northern, Central, and Southern California and today, we deliver on that commitment.”