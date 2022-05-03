BIC Magazine important to companies’ successes

For more than 35 years, well-crafted editorial and advertisements in Business & Industry Connection (BIC) Magazine have resulted in top-of-mind awareness, positive publicity, education for industrial owners and quality leads.

Distributed to process-industry management and executives nationwide, with a readership of nearly 100,000, BIC Magazine is a way for members to expand client scope.

Whether a company's niche is safety, manufacturing, environmental or maintenance, service providers find value through a partnership with BIC Magazine. BIC Alliance partners also enjoy a wide range of benefits, including an unparalleled database from which to glean new prospects and a comprehensive array of value-added services designed to help them get the best results from their marketing campaigns.

Industrial Tent Systems (ITS) has experienced very positive results through its campaign with BIC. "BIC is an extension of ITS in so many ways," said James "Trey" Allphin, director of business development for ITS. "Not only do we utilize the marketing opportunities, but we have also had a great experience using BIC Recruiting to help us find the perfect candidate."

ITS has continued to grow with Bolton Holdings LLC.

"Therefore, ITS has doubled its marketing budget with BIC," Allphin added. "With this increase in dollars, we are communicating with BIC often to ensure we are utilizing all that BIC has to offer. The opportunities are endless.

"When considering where your marketing dollars will go, I hands-down recommend utilizing BIC. BIC offers so much more than a magazine -- it's an entire organization full of information and support."

Evergreen North America Industrial Services is another BIC success story.

Jon Hodges, CEO, founder and board member of Evergreen North America Industrial Services, has been a "fan" of BIC Magazine for many years, and his company recently ran a four-page insert in the March/ April 2022 issue of BIC Magazine.

"We decided to partner with BIC because they are well known throughout the industrial sector," Hodges said. He explained Evergreen North America wanted to reach a wider array of customers and publicize the many different service lines the company offers.

"The response has been very positive," he said. "We have established ourselves as an industry leader in safety and service quality, and BIC has played a significant role in that effort."

For more information on ITS, visit www.industrialtentsystems.com or call (866) 299-6119.

For more information on Evergreen North America Industrial Services, visit www.enais.com or call (877) 267-2840.

For more information on BIC Alliance, contact Thomas Brinsko or Jeremy Osterberger at (281) 538-9996 or visit BICMagazine.com.