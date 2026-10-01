U.S. Energy Department awards Entergy $13.7M to strengthen grid reliability, support the region’s growing communities

The U.S. Energy Department has selected Entergy to receive $13.7 million in federal funding to improve power delivery to Entergy’s customers and communities and support economic growth across Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

The investment will help the company provide customers with more reliable, affordable electricity by deploying advanced transmission technology to strengthen grid performance and unlock additional transmission capacity.

“Installing this new technology is intended to help us deliver more reliable, affordable electricity to customers by reducing congestion, improving system readiness for large loads, and potentially avoiding capital costs for other transmission upgrades,” said John Hudson, chief external affairs officer for Entergy. “With this federal funding, we’ll be able to deploy advanced dynamic line rating technology across more than 1,000 miles of transmission lines across Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, boosting the amount of power we can safely move using the infrastructure we already have. We appreciate the Department of Energy’s partnership and its commitment to strengthening energy resilience in our region. This is another example of Entergy doing all we can to modernize the electric grid while reducing the financial impacts of these large projects on our customers and communities.”

Through the DOE’s SPARK program, Entergy and its electric companies in Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana will implement dynamic line rating technology, targeted geographic surveys, substation and terminal upgrades and hardware integration across 1,125 miles of existing transmission lines. These upgrades will help the company more effectively manage its energy infrastructure in areas experiencing load growth driven by new industrial development, manufacturing and data center expansion.

The project is designed to rapidly unlock at least a 25% increase in transfer capability on selected transmission corridors by using real-time line ratings and operational enhancements. Early modeling has shown the potential for 29% to 61% increase in available power capacity across the project area, demonstrating significant opportunities to reduce congestion and use existing assets more efficiently.

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By expanding the capability of existing transmission corridors, Entergy will be better positioned to support new and expanding industries across the region, helping communities attract investment and sustain long-term economic growth. By improving visibility into grid conditions, Entergy can better manage congestion, defer capital investments and reduce costs — benefits that can ultimately translate into savings for customers.

Project timeline

The four-year project also establishes a scalable, repeatable model for deploying advanced transmission technologies across multiple operating companies. As constraints shift over time, Entergy will be able to redeploy dynamic line rating sensors to new corridors, extending the value of the investment and accelerating future modernization efforts.