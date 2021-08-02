UEC completes initial development of Burke Hollow ISR

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) recently provided an updated report on its ongoing wellfield development and resource delineation drilling at the company's Burke Hollow in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in South Texas.

Burke Hollow's initial production area is a 19,335-acre property within the South Texas Uranium Trend, which is the newest and largest ISR wellfield being developed in the U.S.

To date, a total of 40 resource delineation holes have been completed. Strong results demonstrate potential for further resource growth within the production area, with several drill intercepts returning 2.45 to 4.48 grade thickness (GT), significantly above the 0.3 GT cutoff for ISR resource estimation and wellfield development. Drilling will continue with additional resource delineation test holes, followed by installation of approximately 45 additional exterior monitoring wells to accommodate the trend extensions.

For more information, visit www.uraniumenergy.com or call (361) 888-8235.