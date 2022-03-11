U.S. large-scale battery storage increased 35 percent in 2020

The U.S. continued its significant growth of large-scale battery capacity, with U.S. battery power capacity reaching 1,650 megawatts (MW) by the end of 2020, according to a recent EIA report.

This means that U.S. battery power capacity grew by 35 percent in 2020 and has tripled in the past five years.

EIA expects the trend to continue; utilities have reported plans to install over 10,000 MW of additional large-scale battery power capacity through 2023. Five states account for more than 70 percent of U.S. battery storage power capacity: California accounted for 31 percent (506 MW), while Texas, Illinois, Massachusetts and Hawaii each have more than 50 MW of power capacity.

