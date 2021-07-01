Technology is a matter of survival

DAVID JONES, Co-Owner, Gopher Industrial

Crunching numbers, improving production, controlling cost and delivering quality products is not something that can be overlooked by businesses these days.

These methods of running a business are often sought out to have a successful and profitable year. In today's business climate, they cannot be ignored if you want to remain competitive or even simply survive. Just as the onslaught of the oil crash happened, we had invested heavily in upgrading technologies and software that allowed us to improve efficiencies significantly. As many of us who live and work on the Gulf Coast know, those challenges just kept coming with multiple hurricanes, record flooding, political unrest and a global pandemic. I have learned over the years that investing back into technology pays dividends for years to come. Sometimes it is the difference in survival.

It is important to make commitments to excellence. One of these is to only promote a product that brings savings or improves safety. Think about how you might help your clients succeed, improve their competitiveness or simply survive. Sometimes the savings come in the simplest forms that are just missed or never brought to an end user's attention.

Advanced, newer welding technology is one of those technological investments that's often missed, stepped over or ignored. One of the newest technologies that has become a hot item over the past few years is Miller Electric Manufacturing's ArcReach welding technology. If you are looking for solutions to improve your efficiencies or even survive long term, this one is worth pausing to consider.

ArcReach welding technology minimizes the non-value-added time spent walking to and from the power source and maximizes arc-on time, weld quality and jobsite safety. It gives you remote voltage control at the wire feeder or remote without needing a control cable. This technology gives operators more control right at their fingertips. When operators have complete control at the feeder or remote, even hundreds of feet away from the power source, it minimizes downtime and maximizes productivity, while improving operator safety and delivering high-quality welds. Additionally, it eliminates the time spent tracing welding cables hundreds of feet back to the power source. There is more uptime with the newer technology because they have been field-proven and hold up over time with their ruggedly constructed internal compartments. This eliminates expenses for maintaining or replacing easily damaged control cords because the weld cables are used to communicate weld parameters between the wire feeder and power source.

Safety is one of those key areas focused on by management for many reasons. ArcReach is an item that not only helps improve production, but jobsite safety as well. The chances of slip, trip or fall injuries are decreased because the technology eliminates those unnecessary trips back to the power source, which can elevate the potential of an accident with each trip. Reducing or eliminating those expenses from safety incidents are one of the most significant areas of cost savings for any business.

This game-changing welding technology stops you from wasting hours every day. Who does not want more jobsite production and efficiency, increased uptime, improved jobsite safety and more operator control? If you are running the bottom line in your welding business, ArcReach welding technology is an area you will want to review further. The savings truly could be right under your feet all this time. Stop stepping over those dollars on the ground and put them back into your business. It very well could be the difference in remaining competitive - or simply surviving - in this business climate.