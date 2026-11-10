SpaceX plans $24B power plant in Starbase, Texas

SpaceX plans to build, own, and operate a gas-fired power plant and supercomputing facility at Starbase in Texas, according to a public-hearing notice on the city's website.

The project's initial phase is estimated to cost $24 billion. The city commissioner will review approval of a tax abatement and development agreement at a December 9 meeting.

In September, SpaceX proposed building a pipeline in Florida to transport gas to its Starship rockets in Cape Canaveral. The company has been hiring gas traders in Starbase and Cape Canaveral to support its growing fuel and power needs, moving away from reliance on external logistics companies.

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