Power outage after Hurricane Laura prevents return to normal operations at U.S. oil reserve site

An ongoing power outage due to Hurricane Laura has prevented a return to normal operations at a Louisiana site of the U.S. emergency oil reserve, a U.S. Energy Department official said on Friday to Reuters.

The West Hackberry site, one of four locations of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, was been shut before Laura hit the region to evacuate personnel. On Monday, the department said the site had “sustained considerable damage” from the storm but that there was “no threat to the integrity of the geologically sealed underground caverns” that store crude oil.

The site is staffed and secured, the official said.

(The story corrects to say power outage is preventing normal operations, not preventing damage assessment)

Reporting by Timothy Gardner