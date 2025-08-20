Pacifico Energy announces GW Ranch Project, bringing 5 gigawatts of reliable off-grid power for AI innovation

Pacifico Energy announced plans for the GW Ranch project, an off-grid power generation campus that has been in development since early 2024.

The project, sited within 8,000+ acres in Pecos County, Texas, 300 miles west of San Antonio, is purpose-built to support hyperscale data centers and the next wave of artificial intelligence (AI) innovation. GW Ranch’s unique approach will provide 5 gigawatts (GW) of dedicated, highly reliable power by combining high-efficiency natural gas turbines and advanced battery storage. This off-grid approach removes reliance on the electricity grid, responsibly delivering unmatched speed-to-deployment with direct control over energy supply, and “five nines” of reliability for digital infrastructure operators.

“GW Ranch isn’t just about scale—it’s about certainty,” said Constantyn Gieskes, Vice President at Pacifico Energy. “Every aspect of the project has been designed to solve problems with the status quo in data center development..."

By bypassing grid interconnection delays and regulatory bottlenecks, GW Ranch is positioned to deliver 1 GW of power in 2028, and 5 GW in 2030. The project has initiated permitting with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), will meet all environmental regulatory requirements, and has the backing of local officials. GW Ranch’s flexible, future-focused design will scale with demand, bring new jobs and investment to West Texas, and cement America’s leadership in the AI sector.

“GW Ranch isn’t just about scale—it’s about certainty,” said Constantyn Gieskes, Vice President at Pacifico Energy. “Every aspect of the project has been designed to solve problems with the status quo in data center development. By building off-grid and working hand-in-hand with local officials, we’re delivering the speed, reliability, and responsible development that our customers and communities both demand.”

“Pecos County’s continued effort to diversify the local economy directly aligns with the development of GW Ranch. The minimal impact of an off-grid data center will increase the county tax base, create new jobs, and have an overall positive impact on our county while conserving water and placing no constraints on local infrastructure,” said Remie Ramos, Pecos County Economic Development Director. “We look forward to helping GW Ranch expedite all processes to bring the project to fruition in the near future.”