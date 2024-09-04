New electrical company founded on legacy, experience and integrity

Rooted in a half-century of electrical mastery in the Houston area, the Hodges family name has become synonymous with reliability and excellence.

Now Chad Hodges is carrying on that tradition in the industry he’s been part of for over 25 years.

Hodges was trained in the electrical business by his father, whom he started working with in the shop at the age of 15, initially handling tasks like taking out the trash and running parts. Hodges said his dad was very knowledgeable in the business and had a good reputation. Now, Hodges has followed in his father’s footsteps by starting his own business.

Based in Alvin, Texas, Cornerstone Electrical & Controls (Cornerstone) began operations in January 2024 and largely serves industrial clients in the greater Houston area. However, it recently expanded its service area by performing jobs in San Antonio and Austin, Texas, as well as in Mississippi.

With a keen focus on industrial automation, Cornerstone has honed its skills by creating custom control panels for various industries and industrial computer touch screens for operator/machine interface. Other services it performs include conveyor systems, lift stations, process control, lighting and troubleshooting.

"If you have an industrial plant, we can do anything — fix and install anything you need," Hodges said.

He’s currently working toward Cornerstone Electrical & Controls becoming an Underwriters Laboratories (UL) listed panel shop, which it will attain once it receives the certification.

"It would give us a broader spectrum of who we could build panels for because many plants require UL listing," Hodges said. "I’ve done a lot of custom control panel work and want to do more."

The UL Listed Mark signifies a level of approval for stand-alone consumables that have undergone rigorous testing by UL.

Hodges’ team consists of six full-time electricians who are in the field, in addition to support staff — including his wife, Melissa. The couple has two sons that are in business with them, and a third son who works for another company as a maintenance electrician.

Hodges’ professional electrical experience began with a five-year apprenticeship program, during which he worked continuously as part of his training. He worked his way up from apprentice to journeyman, then to foreman, general foreman, estimator/project manager and ultimately to VP at his former company.

Cornerstone’s new business owners said the company has gotten off to a great start, which they believe is mostly the result of previous clients following Hodges to Cornerstone.

"Good relationships like these come in handy. They know I want to deliver, I’m a man of my word, have integrity and do great work," he said.

Hodges mentioned these were the same traits for which his father was known, illustrating the lessons passed down went well beyond mere electrical knowledge.

For more information, visit cornerstone-electrical.com or call (832) 569-2200.