McDermott joins Entergy Texas in groundbreaking ceremony for Montgomery County Power Station

McDermott International, Inc. participated in a groundbreaking ceremony with its customer, Entergy Texas, Inc., on the previously announced Montgomery County Power Station (MCPS), a 993-megawatt combined-cycle natural gas power plant in Willis, Texas. McDermott’s scope of work on the project includes engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) of a 2x1 combined cycle power station.

“Today’s groundbreaking ceremony marks an important milestone on this power project for Entergy Texas,” said Richard Heo, McDermott’s Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. “This project demonstrates McDermott’s continued commitment to the power industry. We are proud to support our customers, like Entergy, who build power generation stations that provide clean, reliable and affordable power in the communities in which they operate.”

When complete, the Montgomery County Power Station will generate nearly one gigawatt of reliable and clean electricity to Entergy Texas customers across southeast Texas.