McDermott completes Entergy Louisiana’s St. Charles Power Station

McDermott International, Inc. announced today it successfully achieved substantial completion of Entergy Louisiana's St. Charles Power Station, a combined-cycle gas power station in Montz, Louisiana. This milestone means the plant has now been turned over to the owner and has begun commercial operations.

"McDermott is pleased to announce that the St. Charles Power Station project is substantially completed and that Entergy Louisiana has already begun commercial operations," said Mark Coscio, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. "We were able to deliver this project ahead of schedule and on budget for Entergy Louisiana, and we continue to work with Entergy companies on two other projects: Lake Charles Power Station for Entergy Louisiana and Montgomery County Power Station for Entergy Texas."

The St. Charles Power Station project is a 980-megawatt combined-cycle gas turbine power station that is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions on average about 40 percent below Entergy's older natural gas-fired units. Because of the plant's high efficiency, Entergy Louisiana estimates the new plant will result in customer savings of more than $1.3 billion over the anticipated 30-year life of the unit.