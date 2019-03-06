DOE allocates $38M for improving existing coal-fired power plants

Coal fired power plant

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) have allocated up to $38 million in federal funding for cost-shared R&D projects enhancing technologies that improve the overall performance, reliability and flexibility of the nation's existing coal-fired power plant fleet.

Coal is vital to the nation's energy security and provides around 30 percent of U.S. electricity. DOE is funding research to modernize the grid and improve the existing coal-fired power plant fleet under the Office of Fossil Energy's (FE's) funding opportunity announcement, "Improving Efficiency, Reliability, and Flexibility of Existing Coal-Based Power Plants."

"Utilizing all of our energy resources to ensure the reliability and resiliency of our nation's electricity is a top priority for the Department of Energy," said Under Secretary of Energy Mark Menezes. "Modernizing and advancing the existing coal fleet is imperative to this mission. By improving the efficiency of our baseload generation, we are strengthening the reliability of all our electricity generation."

"Along with the department's Coal FIRST initiative, modernizing the existing coal-fired fleet is critical to our effort to allow existing coal plants to load, follow and operate more efficiently. This research and development will lower emissions and foster new technologies beneficial to our electric grid," said Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy Steven Winberg.

Projects will support DOE's Transformative Power Generation Program and Crosscutting Research Program. R&D funded under this funding opportunity announcement will also benefit FE's efforts to advance the coal-fired plant of the future as part of the Coal FIRST initiative. NETL will manage these projects.

