Power Generation/Energy

Lake Charles Power Station achieves commercial operation

Entergy Louisiana's state-of-the-art Lake Charles Power Station has begun commercial operation, providing another source of reliable and clean energy to a region that has seen substantial growth in recent years.

Combined-cycle gas turbine units like the Lake Charles Power Station emit on average about 40-percent less carbon dioxide than Entergy's older natural gas-powered units. The $872 million project helps improve the region's overall reliability by locating the station in a rapidly growing area and avoids costly transmission projects that would otherwise have been needed to maintain reliability for the greater Lake Charles area.

Construction began on the Westlake facility in August 2017, and the plant officially reached commercial operation ahead of its originally scheduled June completion date. At its peak, construction of the plant employed approximately 1,100 people. Ongoing operations will employ approximately 30 people.

Containment vessel top placed for Vogtle Unit 4

The final major lifts inside the containment vessels for Georgia Power's Vogtle 3 & 4 project are now complete, following the placement of the Unit 4 containment vessel top head. As of this milestone, the project is approximately 84-percent complete.

The containment vessel is a high-integrity steel structure that houses critical plant components. The top head is 130 feet in diameter, 37 feet tall and weighs nearly 1.5 million pounds, more than two fully loaded jumbo jets. It comprises 58 large plates welded together, each more than 1.5 inches thick. The milestone comes approximately a year after the Unit 3 containment vessel top was lifted into place.

Prior to lifting the containment vessel top head, workers successfully completed the placement of the 300-ton polar crane inside the Unit 4 containment vessel. Once the unit is in operation, the polar crane will be used during refueling outages to disassemble the reactor vessel and remove the reactor vessel's integrated head package, which weighs approximately 475,000 pounds and contains more than 3 miles of specialty electrical cables.

CPV commissions ethane at Pennsylvania power plant

Competitive Power Ventures' Fairview Energy Center (CPV Fairview) has successfully completed ethane testing and is ready for commercial use. Located near Johnstown, Pennsylvania, CPV Fairview is the first and only facility of its scale to possess high-content ethane blending with natural gas capabilities.

Through GE's DLN2.6+ AFS combustion system, CPV Fairview is capable of using ethane for enhanced plant economics. This opens up new areas of opportunity to consider for developing plants where natural gas and ethane are available.

FERC, NERC issue compliance guidance for crisis aftermath

FERC and the North American Electric Reliability Corp. (NERC) have used regulatory discretion to advise all registered entities that they will consider the impact of the recent pandemic in complying with Reliability Standards as follows:

The effects of the pandemic will be considered an acceptable basis for noncompliance with obtaining and maintaining personnel certification until Dec. 31.

The effects of the pandemic will be considered an acceptable reason for case-by-case noncompliance with Reliability Standard requirements involving periodic actions that would have been taken March 1-July 31.

Regional entities will postpone on-site audits, certifications and other on-site activities until at least July 31.

NRC issues final EIS for Surry subsequent license renewal

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has issued the final supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) regarding the Dominion Energy Virginia application for an additional 20 years of operation for Surry Power Station Units 1 and 2, located approximately 17 miles northwest of Newport News, Virginia. The NRC concluded the potential environmental impacts are not great enough to prevent the agency from considering issuance of the renewed licenses.

The subsequent license renewal process determines whether the licensee for an operating reactor can extend its license for an additional 20 years (after its original 40-year license). The NRC staff will consider the final EIS and final safety evaluation report to decide whether to issue the renewed licenses.

