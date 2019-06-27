News Update: Power Generation/Energy

Power sector pushes U.S. natural gas consumption to new record

U.S. natural gas consumption increased by 10 percent in 2018, reaching a record high of 82.1 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), according to EIA's recently released Natural Gas Monthly. Domestic consumption of natural gas increased across all sectors in 2018, led by a 3.8 Bcf/d increase in the electric power sector caused by a combination of recent natural gas-fired electric capacity additions and weather-related factors.

The electric power sector consumed 29.1 Bcf/d in 2018, or 35 percent of total domestic U.S. natural gas consumption. Natural gas continued to make up the highest share of utility-scale electricity generation, after first surpassing coal-fired generation on an annual basis in 2016. Specifically, natural gas accounted for one-third (35 percent) of utility-scale electricity generation in 2018, followed by coal (27 percent) and nuclear (19 percent).

For more information, visit www.eia. gov or call (202) 586-8800.

NETL advances carbon capture solvents for power plants

Researchers at the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) have reported positive results in development of new pre-combustion solvents that can capture CO 2 more effectively and economically than state-of-the-art solvents now in use.

CO 2 capture and storage from power generation is a critical component of strategies for preventing a further rise in atmospheric CO 2 concentrations. However, current solvent technology could result in a prohibitive rise in the cost of energy production. NETL has pursued a strategy to minimize energy and cost penalties by addressing industrial streams in which CO 2 is already at high partial pressures, such as the synthesis gas (syngas) exiting coal gasifiers at integrated gasification and combined cycle power plants, using hydrophobic solvents that repel water.

NETL received confirmation of its better-performing solvents when they were tested at the University of North Dakota's Energy and Environmental Research Center using a gasifier with actual syngas.

For more information, visit www. netl.doe.gov or call (412) 386-4984.

FERC opens inquiry to improve electric transmission incentives

FERC is seeking comments on possible improvements to its electric transmission incentives policy to ensure it appropriately encourages the development of the infrastructure needed to ensure grid reliability and reduce congestion.

The Energy Policy Act of 2005 amended the Federal Power Act (FPA) to add Section 219, which directs FERC to use transmission incentives to help ensure reliability and reduce the cost of delivered power by reducing transmission congestion. In July 2006, FERC implemented FPA Section 219 by issuing Order No. 679, which established a number of incentive rate treatments and risk-reducing incentives. Since then, FERC has acted on 109 incentive applications for more than $80 billion in anticipated construction costs.

For more information, visit www. ferc.gov or call (202) 502-8680.

U.S. nuclear electricity generation surpasses previous peak

Electricity generation from U.S. nuclear power plants totaled 807.1 million megawatt-hours (MWh) in 2018, slightly more than the previous peak of 807 million MWh in 2010. Although several nuclear power plants have closed since 2010, a combination of added capacity through uprates and shorter refueling and maintenance cycles allowed the remaining nuclear power plants to produce more electricity.

Despite changes in capacity from plants coming on line or retiring, the U.S. nuclear power fleet maintained electricity generation near 800 million MWh for over a decade for several reasons. Several plants commissioned uprates, which involves modifying the plant to increase its generating capacity. Nuclear power plants have also shortened the time they are out of operation for refueling or maintenance.

For more information, visit www.eia. gov or call (202) 586-8800.

NERC, NATF, DOE collaborate to enhance grid performance

The North American Electric Reliability Corp. (NERC), the North American Transmission Forum (NATF) and the DOE recently collaborated on a three-day event focusing on improving grid performance at the organizational, process and individual levels. The event provided a space for industry to come together, leveraging commonalities to learn how to achieve a culture of high reliability on the bulk power system.

Reinforcing their collaboration, NERC and NATF signed an updated memorandum of understanding designed to leverage respective strengths to identify existing and emerging risks, prioritize actions and implement mitigation strategies to ensure the continued reliability of the bulk power system.

For more information, visit www. nerc.com or call (404) 446-2560.

View in Digital Edition