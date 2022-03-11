Honeywell to commercialize carbon capture technology

Honeywell plans to commercialize carbon capture technology created by researchers at The University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin) that holds the promise of significantly reducing CO2 emissions from many industrial sources.

The technology is a second-generation amine scrubbing system that unlocks the ability to tackle "hard to abate" industries such as steel, cement and chemical plants and coal, natural gas and bio-energy power plants. The technology reduces the cost of capturing CO2 emissions from power plants and other heavy industrial processes before the emissions make it into the atmosphere.

The carbon capture technology would enable the capture of approximately 3.4 million tons of CO2 annually at a typical power plant. Honeywell plans to scale the technology and apply it globally.

