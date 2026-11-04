Entergy advances $1.2B Louisiana transmission project

Entergy is advancing major electric infrastructure investments across the Gulf Coast after regulators approved a $1.2 billion transmission project in Louisiana.

The New Orleans-based utility announced the developments Nov. 2 as part of its third-quarter 2026 financial results, highlighting continued investments in grid reliability, power generation and infrastructure needed to support growing electricity demand.

The Louisiana Public Service Commission approved Entergy Louisiana's $1.2 billion Babel-to-Webre transmission project, marking a significant regulatory milestone for the company's electric transmission network.

The project represents a major investment in Louisiana's power infrastructure as utilities work to strengthen the electric grid and prepare for future customer needs.

Key points from the Entergy announcement:

Federal funding and deployment: Entergy received a $13.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to deploy dynamic line rating (DLR) technology and advanced transmission upgrades across 1,125 miles of grid infrastructure.

Entergy received a $13.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to deploy dynamic line rating (DLR) technology and advanced transmission upgrades across 1,125 miles of grid infrastructure. Regional coverage and capacity: The initiative covers transmission corridors across Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi to optimize power delivery, relieve grid congestion, and support surging industrial and community energy demand.

The initiative covers transmission corridors across Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi to optimize power delivery, relieve grid congestion, and support surging industrial and community energy demand. Modernization benefits: By providing real-time visibility into line capacity and grid conditions, the upgrades allow Entergy to defer costly capital builds and maximize existing power infrastructure efficiency.

For Louisiana's industrial sector, transmission investments are particularly important as refineries, petrochemical facilities, LNG terminals and other large energy consumers depend on reliable electricity to maintain operations and support future expansion.

The approval also represents a potential opportunity for engineering, construction and electrical contractors involved in large-scale utility infrastructure development.

Texas power station begins operations

In neighboring Texas, Entergy confirmed that its Orange County Advanced Power Station is operational and delivering electricity to Entergy Texas customers.

The milestone adds generating capability to the utility's Southeast Texas system, an area that includes a significant concentration of refining, petrochemical manufacturing, port operations and other energy-intensive industries.

The facility's startup comes as utilities across the Gulf Coast prepare for changing electricity requirements associated with industrial expansion, manufacturing investment and other large power consumers.

Reliable power generation is a critical component of industrial development, particularly for facilities that operate continuously and require consistent electricity supplies.

The Orange County project represents another step in Entergy's broader strategy to modernize its generation portfolio while maintaining reliable service for residential, commercial and industrial customers.