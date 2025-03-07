Efficiency, reliability and cutting-edge technology are paramount in the industrial equipment sector.

Sunstate Equipment (Sunstate) stands out in this arena, offering complete rental solutions in pump and power equipment tailored to the rigorous demands of the industrial market. With a focus on industries like petrochemical facilities, paper mills, power plants, municipalities and mines, Sunstate’s equipment is designed to tackle significant industrial challenges head-on.

Expand Enhance industrial operations with advanced pump and power solutions Sunstate Equipment 6″ electric pump moving wastewater in a chemical plant.

Sunstate’s core offerings include a variety of pumps, such as air-operated, electric and diesel engine-driven models ranging from 1-inch to 12-inches. These can handle substantial flow rates from 43 to 9,500 gal/minute, which is ideal for swiftly and efficiently moving various liquids over long distances.

The company also supplies accessories like hoses and pipes to manage sewage, hydrocarbons and hazardous chemicals. In addition to pumps, Sunstate provides a broad range of power and HVAC equipment, including air conditioners from 1-ton to 40-ton capacity, 12- to 25-ton heat and dehumidification packages and diesel-driven GenSets ranging from 25 kW to 320 kW. These are complemented by essential ductwork, distribution panels and cable setups.

Customers in the industrial sector often face challenges such as moving large volumes of liquids quickly and minimizing fuel and operational costs. By deploying Sunstate’s rental equipment, factories and plants can maintain continuous operation without the downtime that often accompanies less efficient machines.

"Due to a collapsed drainpipe at a chemical plant in Port Neches, Texas, our rapid deployment of a 390HP engine-driven pump and durable 12-inch hoses efficiently addressed a potential environmental disaster, moving wastewater at a rate of 4,000 gal/minute over a mile to prevent contamination of a local waterway. Fortunately, the drainpipe repair was completed in record time," said Jay Cothern, Sunstate product development manager.

Technological advancements play a crucial role in the efficiency of Sunstate’s offerings. With features like automation and telemetry, operators can control and monitor equipment remotely via smartphones, tablets or computers, enhancing operational flexibility and safety. Notably, Sunstate’s pumps are designed to move more liquid per gal of fuel, reducing emissions below the industry standard and demonstrating the company’s focus on technology and environmental responsibility.

Expand Enhance industrial operations with advanced pump and power solutions Sunstate Equipment 20-ton industrial air conditioner and generator package cooling a compressor station during a chemical plant turnaround.

Moreover, Sunstate’s commitment to service is reflected in its powerful support system. The company’s technicians are intensively trained at local branches and a state-of-the-art training center in Phoenix. After each rental, the equipment undergoes a meticulous inspection against a unique checklist to ensure it matches or exceeds OEM specifications, thereby maintaining the highest standards of reliability and performance.

Looking forward, Cothern says Sunstate is set to introduce even more robust solutions, including larger pumps and generators that promise to redefine benchmarks in the industry. This continual innovation and rigorous training and support underscore Sunstate’s role as a formidable ally in the industrial sector, ready to tackle today’s challenges with tomorrow’s technology.

For more information, visit sunstateequip.com or call (888) 312-3380.