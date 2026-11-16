Dow announced that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has approved the Construction Permit Application (CPA) for the proposed Long Mott Generating Station in Seadrift, Texas.

The permit is an important milestone in the regulatory review process for the proposed advanced nuclear project, which is being developed through Dow's wholly owned subsidiary, Long Mott Energy, LLC, in collaboration with X-energy under the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP).

The proposed project is intended to provide zero-carbon emissions electricity and high-temperature steam to Dow's UCC Seadrift Operations site, replacing existing energy and steam assets near their end-of-life.

Receipt of the construction permit does not represent a final decision by Dow to proceed with construction of the proposed facility. Several important milestones remain before potential construction activities could begin, including continued engineering and design finalization and review by Dow's Board of Directors. If approved, construction could begin later this decade, with startup early next decade.

"This is another important milestone for the proposed Long Mott Generating Station project and a testament to the thoughtful, thorough and efficient review conducted by the NRC," said Edward Stones, business vice president, Energy & Climate at Dow. "We appreciate the NRC's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety while advancing a clear and predictable regulatory process for advanced nuclear technologies. As we move forward, we will continue to evaluate the project through the lens of competitiveness, execution readiness, and capital affordability before any decision regarding construction is made."

Long Mott Generating Station is expected to be the first advanced nuclear project deployed at an industrial site in North America and would support Dow's efforts to provide customers with lower-emissions products while strengthening long-term manufacturing competitiveness.

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The NRC's approval follows a comprehensive review of the proposed facility, site characteristics, construction plans, environmental considerations and safety-related information submitted by Dow and X-energy as part of the CPA process.