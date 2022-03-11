DOE launches initiative to modernize national grid

The Department of Energy (DOE) has launched the "Building a Better Grid" initiative to catalyze the nationwide development of new and upgraded high-capacity electric transmission lines.

The initiative will identify national transmission needs and support the buildout of long-distance, high-voltage transmission facilities to make the national grid more resilient to the impacts of climate change, increase access to affordable and reliable clean energy, and create good-paying jobs across industry sectors.

Independent estimates indicate the U.S. needs to expand electricity transmission systems by 60 percent by 2030 and may need to triple it by 2050. More than 70 percent of the nation's grid transmission lines and power transformers are over 25 years old and vulnerable to extreme weather events like wildfires, hurricanes and the 2021 Texas Freeze.

