Bilfinger’s HPC contracts exceed half-billion euros

Bilfinger's current volume of work for the new nuclear power plant Hinkley Point C (HPC) in England now exceeds the half-a-billion euros mark.

The company's proven track record in large-scale nuclear new-build projects and its close working relationship with HPC were key factors for the award of the work to Bilfinger. The significance of the new contracts is underscored by Bilfinger's elevation to a Tier 1 supplier to the project, making it one of a small number of select partners who form the strategic steering committee and are preferred suppliers for future projects.

In June, Bilfinger was awarded two new, additional framework contracts by HPC for Nuclear Steam Supply System (NSSS) and Balance of Nuclear Island (BNI) with a combined volume of approximately £¬400 million. The contracts will be booked in tranches under Bilfinger's Technologies and Engineering & Maintenance Europe segments. The work on the two contracts will begin immediately and continue until 2025. Most recently, Bilfinger booked contracts for the balance of plant package as well as design preparation and planning work for the solid waste treatment systems.

"We are delighted to be able to extend our relationship with Bilfinger with the award of these additional work packages," said Simon Parsons, HPC MEH program director. "A primary factor in our decision was not only Bilfinger's ability to demonstrate their experience and expertise in delivering large-scale nuclear construction projects, but also their commitment and ethos to working within a trusted partnership."

HPC is the first new nuclear power station to be built in the U.K. in over 25 years. It is expected to provide low-carbon electricity for around 6 million homes, create thousands of jobs and bring lasting benefits to the U.K. economy.

For more information, visit www.bilfinger.com or call (281) 604-0309.